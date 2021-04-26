lunes , abril 26 2021

Oscar 2021. La estupenda Nomadland y Frances McDormand grandes vencedoras. Lista de Ganadores

Rafael Calderón Noticias de cine

Se cumplieron los pronósticos en una gala donde hubo muy pocas sorpresas. Nomadland y su directora, Chloé Zhao, se llevaron el Oscar a la Mejor dirección, Mejor película y un muy merecido galardón a Mejor actriz para Frances McDormand.

La película se impuso a las otras candidatas, la sorprendente Una joven prometedora, Minari, Mank, Sound of Metal, El padre, Judas y el mesías negro y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago.

Frances McDormand obtiene el tercer Oscar de su carrera tras sus triunfos por Tres anuncios en las afueras (2017) y Fargo (1996). Anthony Hopkins por su interpretación en El padre, dirigida por Florian Zeller, se llevó el Oscar a mejor interpretación masculina. 30 años después de su interpretación del caníbal Hannibal Lecter en El silencio de los corderos. 

Youn Yuh-Jung, la abuela de Minari, se ha convertido en la segunda asiática en ganar un premio de actuación tras Miyoshi Umeki por Sayonara en 1957. Thomas Vinterberg dió uno de los discursos más emotivos al recoger el Oscar a mejor película internacional por Otra rondarecordando a su hija mayor, Ida, fallecida en accidente de coche.

Lista de Ganadores y Ganadoras Oscar 2021:

MEJOR PELÍCULA 

El Padre
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland GANADORA
Una joven prometedora
Sound of Metal
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari GANADORA

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen, El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL 

Another Round – Denmark GANADORA
Better Days – Hong Kong
Collective – Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTAL (CORTO) 

Colette GANADOR
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha

DOCUMENTAL 

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher GANADOR
Time

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL 

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah GANADORA
Hear My Voice from El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now from One Night in Miami…

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul GANADORA
Wolfwalkers

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
El Padre GANADOR
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Una joven prometedora GANADOR
Sound of Metal
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, La madre del Blues 
Anthony Hopkins, El Padre GANADOR
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL 

Viola Davis, La madre del Blues 
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland GANADORA
Carey Mulligan, Una joven prometedora

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland GANADORA
Emerald Fennell, Una joven prometedora

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Padre
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank GANADORA
News of the World
Tenet

FOTOGRAFÍA 

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank GANADORA
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael , El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO 

Emma
La madre del Blues  GANADORA
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

SONIDO

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal GANADORA

CORTO ANIMADO

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You GANADOR
Opera
Yes-People

CORTO 

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers GANADOR
White Eye

MÚSICA ORIGINAL 

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul GANADORA

EFECTOS VISUALES 

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet GANADORA

EDICIÓN

El Padre
Nomadland
Una joven prometedora
Sound of Metal GANADORA
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MAQUILLAJE

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
La madre del Blues GANADORA
Mank
Pinocchio

