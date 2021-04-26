Oscar 2021. La estupenda Nomadland y Frances McDormand grandes vencedoras. Lista de Ganadores

Se cumplieron los pronósticos en una gala donde hubo muy pocas sorpresas. Nomadland y su directora, Chloé Zhao, se llevaron el Oscar a la Mejor dirección, Mejor película y un muy merecido galardón a Mejor actriz para Frances McDormand.
La película se impuso a las otras candidatas, la sorprendente Una joven prometedora, Minari, Mank, Sound of Metal, El padre, Judas y el mesías negro y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago.
Frances McDormand obtiene el tercer Oscar de su carrera tras sus triunfos por Tres anuncios en las afueras (2017) y Fargo (1996). Anthony Hopkins por su interpretación en El padre, dirigida por Florian Zeller, se llevó el Oscar a mejor interpretación masculina. 30 años después de su interpretación del caníbal Hannibal Lecter en El silencio de los corderos.
Youn Yuh-Jung, la abuela de Minari, se ha convertido en la segunda asiática en ganar un premio de actuación tras Miyoshi Umeki por Sayonara en 1957. Thomas Vinterberg dió uno de los discursos más emotivos al recoger el Oscar a mejor película internacional por Otra ronda, recordando a su hija mayor, Ida, fallecida en accidente de coche.
Lista de Ganadores y Ganadoras Oscar 2021:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
El Padre
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland GANADORA
Una joven prometedora
Sound of Metal
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari GANADORA
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sacha Baron Cohen, El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Another Round – Denmark GANADORA
Better Days – Hong Kong
Collective – Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTAL (CORTO)
Colette GANADOR
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
DOCUMENTAL
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher GANADOR
Time
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah GANADORA
Hear My Voice from El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now from One Night in Miami…
PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul GANADORA
Wolfwalkers
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
El Padre GANADOR
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Una joven prometedora GANADOR
Sound of Metal
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, La madre del Blues
Anthony Hopkins, El Padre GANADOR
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Viola Davis, La madre del Blues
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland GANADORA
Carey Mulligan, Una joven prometedora
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland GANADORA
Emerald Fennell, Una joven prometedora
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
El Padre
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank GANADORA
News of the World
Tenet
FOTOGRAFÍA
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank GANADORA
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael , El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Emma
La madre del Blues GANADORA
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
SONIDO
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal GANADORA
CORTO ANIMADO
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You GANADOR
Opera
Yes-People
CORTO
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers GANADOR
White Eye
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul GANADORA
EFECTOS VISUALES
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet GANADORA
EDICIÓN
El Padre
Nomadland
Una joven prometedora
Sound of Metal GANADORA
El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago
MAQUILLAJE
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
La madre del Blues GANADORA
Mank
Pinocchio