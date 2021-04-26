Oscar 2021. La estupenda Nomadland y Frances McDormand grandes vencedoras. Lista de Ganadores

Compartir Facebook

Se cumplieron los pronósticos en una gala donde hubo muy pocas sorpresas. Nomadland y su directora, Chloé Zhao, se llevaron el Oscar a la Mejor dirección, Mejor película y un muy merecido galardón a Mejor actriz para Frances McDormand.

La película se impuso a las otras candidatas, la sorprendente Una joven prometedora, Minari, Mank, Sound of Metal, El padre, Judas y el mesías negro y El juicio de los 7 de Chicago.

Frances McDormand obtiene el tercer Oscar de su carrera tras sus triunfos por Tres anuncios en las afueras (2017) y Fargo (1996). Anthony Hopkins por su interpretación en El padre, dirigida por Florian Zeller, se llevó el Oscar a mejor interpretación masculina. 30 años después de su interpretación del caníbal Hannibal Lecter en El silencio de los corderos.

Youn Yuh-Jung, la abuela de Minari, se ha convertido en la segunda asiática en ganar un premio de actuación tras Miyoshi Umeki por Sayonara en 1957. Thomas Vinterberg dió uno de los discursos más emotivos al recoger el Oscar a mejor película internacional por Otra ronda, recordando a su hija mayor, Ida, fallecida en accidente de coche.

Lista de Ganadores y Ganadoras Oscar 2021:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

El Padre

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland GANADORA

Una joven prometedora

Sound of Metal

El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari GANADORA

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen, El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Another Round – Denmark GANADORA

Better Days – Hong Kong

Collective – Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTAL (CORTO)

Colette GANADOR

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

DOCUMENTAL

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher GANADOR

Time

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah GANADORA

Hear My Voice from El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now from One Night in Miami…

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul GANADORA

Wolfwalkers

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

El Padre GANADOR

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Una joven prometedora GANADOR

Sound of Metal

El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, La madre del Blues

Anthony Hopkins, El Padre GANADOR

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Viola Davis, La madre del Blues

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland GANADORA

Carey Mulligan, Una joven prometedora

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland GANADORA

Emerald Fennell, Una joven prometedora

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Padre

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank GANADORA

News of the World

Tenet

FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank GANADORA

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael , El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Emma

La madre del Blues GANADORA

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

SONIDO

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal GANADORA

CORTO ANIMADO

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You GANADOR

Opera

Yes-People

CORTO

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers GANADOR

White Eye

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul GANADORA

EFECTOS VISUALES

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet GANADORA

EDICIÓN

El Padre

Nomadland

Una joven prometedora

Sound of Metal GANADORA

El Juicio de los 7 de Chicago

MAQUILLAJE

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

La madre del Blues GANADORA

Mank

Pinocchio